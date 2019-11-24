Politics RoK officials, scholars highlight VN’s role in New Southern Policy People from all walks of life in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have spoken highly of Vietnam and its role in the RoK’s New Southern Policy that was introduced by the government of President Moon Jae-in in 2017 to reduce the country’s heavy reliance on the US, China, Japan and the European Union (EU).

Politics Vietnam’s high-ranking military delegation visits India A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence, is on an official visit to India from November 24-28.

Politics Prime Minister leaves for summits in RoK Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 24 for the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and an official visit to the RoK.

Politics Association works hard to forge Vietnam-Hungary ties The Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association (VHFA) of Hanoi aims to promote its role as a bridge in economic, cultural, sport and tourism cooperation between the two countries and their capital cities during the 2019-2024 tenure.