Business Hyundai auto sales surge 36.4% in December The Thanh Cong (TC) Group, a distributor of Hyundai autos in Vietnam, sold 10,884 vehicles in December 2023, up 36.4% from the previous month, the group said on January 10.

Business 10-15% earnings growth forecast in 2024 for listed companies Listed companies’ earnings growth is expected to recover from zero last year to 10-15% this year, but with a wide variation between sectors, according to Michael Kokalari, a chartered financial analyst and chief economist at VinaCapital.

Business VinFast unveils new electric pickup concept VinFast, Vietnam's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its new electric vehicle concept - the VF Wild - at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES 2024) on January 9.