Society Hanoi to study a pilot program on bicycle-only lanes Hanoi plans to study the possibility of bicycle lanes being part of infrastructure development, a step the capital city has never taken to date. The move is part of the plan to prevent traffic congestion in the city for the 2022-2025 period.

Environment Vietnam takes bold action to tackle plastic waste Vietnam has rolled out multiple programmes to tackle plastic waste in the context of the region emerging as a “hot spot” for plastic pollution.

Environment HCM City seeks investors for wastewater treatment projects Ho Chi Minh City is calling for investment in six planned wastewater treatment projects to treat about 3 million cubic metres of wastewater a day in the city.

Environment Swiss fund sponsors conservation of Lam Dong’s endemic oak species Franklinia, a Swiss private foundation, has agreed to fund a conservation project for two endangered species of endemic oak in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.