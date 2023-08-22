Politics Vietnam, Australia enhance cooperation in changing world Visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on August 22 announced her country’s new 94.5 million USD support package for climate change adaption in Vietnam's Mekong Delta from 2023 to 2034.

Politics Lao Consul General in HCM City awarded friendship insignia Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Phimpha Keomixay on August 22 was awarded an insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) for her contributions to the cause of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

Politics Vietnamese, Kazakh leaders visit ancient pottery village State President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on August 22 visited Chu Dau ancient pottery village in the northern province of Hai Duong, as part of the activities during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Kazakh President concludes Vietnam visit Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left Hanoi at noon on August 22, concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam at an invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong.