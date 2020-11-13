World Typhoon Vamco claims 26 lives in Philippines The death toll from Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines has increased to 26, while dozens of others still missing and injured, local police said on November 13.

ASEAN Malaysia urges ASEAN to enhance ICT cooperation with RoK Malaysia has called on ASEAN to continue to enhance cooperation in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector with the Republic of Korea (RoK) to further accelerate the regional digital economy.

ASEAN Lao media highlight 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings Lao newspapers devoted their front pages of November 13 editions to highlighting the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, with a focus on appreciating the role of Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair in 2020, and ASEAN’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and boost economic recovery.