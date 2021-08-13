Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese futsal team targets beating Panama to advance to the 1/8 round of the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021.

According to the Vietnam Football Federation, the team arrived in Hanoi on August 12 to make important preparations for the tournament after over 20 days of training in Ho Chi Minh City.



Coach Pham Minh Giang said the list of players will be reduced to 17 from 22, including three goalkeepers, before the team travels to Spain for training on August 25.

After September 3, the team will come to Lithuania to make final preparations and play a friendly match with Morocco on September 6.



In the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 final, the Vietnamese team is in the same group with Brazil, Czech Republic and Panama. They will compete with Brazil on September 13, with Panama on September 16 and the Czech Republic on September 19./.