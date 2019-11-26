Vietnam team come third at 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet
Heads of delegations at the event (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – The Vietnamese team came third at the 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-29) which concluded on November 26 in Bandung city, West Java province of Indonesia.
The team, comprising 33 Vietnamese officers and soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army, brought home nine gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals in categories of submachine gun, machine gun and shotgun.
The first and second places belonged to Thailand and Indonesia, respectively.
Officially opened on November 20, this year’s event saw the participation of 330 athletes from 10 ASEAN member nations.
The 20th ASEAN Conference of Army Commanders (ACAMM-20) and the 9th Conference of ASEAN Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (ASMAM-9) were organized in the framework of the event.
Initiated in 1991 in Malaysia, AARM is the annual event of ASEAN member states’ army forces./.
