U19 Vietnam team (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam's Khuat Van Khang (No.10) (Photo: VNA)

- The U19 teams of Vietnam and Thailand shared points after a 1-1 draw in Indonesia on July 10, and both qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2022 AFF U19 Youth Championship.Neither side scored a goal until Kroekphon Arbram made use of Vietnamese goalkeeper Cao Van Binh’s mistake to put Thailand ahead with a header in the 72nd minute.However, Vietnam earned an equaliser four minutes later with Khuat Van Khang’s decisive shot.The score was maintained till the referee’s last whistle.In another Group A match at the same time, hosts Indonesia stunned Myanmar 5-1, but they had to bid farewell to the tournament due to the 1-1 draw between Thailand and Vietnam After five group matches, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia all had 11 points, but Vietnam and Thailand finished first and second in Group A thanks to the goal difference of their head-to-head matches.Rivals of Vietnam and Thailand in semi-final matches will show up after the Group B matches end./.