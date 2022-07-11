Culture - Sports Making ethnic minority costumes for dolls Artist Nguyen Hoang Anh in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi, has designed and made thousands of dolls wearing the traditional costumes of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic minority groups, which are on display in his 40 sq m room.

Culture - Sports Car mosaic in Hai Phong breaks world record About 1,850 cars formed a map of Vietnam in northern Hai Phong city on July 9, breaking the current world record of 750 cars.