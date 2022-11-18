Politics Foreign Minister meets top diplomats of US, Japan Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa in Bangkok on November 17 on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

Politics President visits Vietnamese in Thailand President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy and had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country on November 17 night.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam's high-ranking military delegation visits Laos General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), is leading a delegation to pay an official visit to Laos from November 17-19.