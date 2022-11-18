Vietnam, Thailand hold 4th defence dialogue
The 4th Vietnam-Thailand defence dialogue took place in Bangkok on November 17 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Permanent Secretary of the Thai Defence Ministry General Sanitchanok Sangkachan.
The sides concurred that based on the sound relations shared between Vietnam and Thailand, the bilateral defence cooperation is growing with trust and practical outcomes, particularly regarding delegation exchange, promotion of dialogue mechanisms, military cooperation, young officer exchange, and human resources training.
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the countries’ strategic partnership next year, they affirmed to further fortify the trustful collaboration, making it truly a key pillar of the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership.
Apart from the above-said fields, their joint works for the time to come will focus on boosting cyber security and defence industry.
The sides noted they will push for the early signing and implementation of a cooperation agreement between the Vietnam Coast Guard and Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center, and consider to expand engagements in the prevention of transnational crime and terrorism.
They agreed to continue to actively consult and support each other within the ASEAN military-defence framework and maintain the bloc's common stance on regional and international security issues, and to support multilateral initiatives and activities organised by the ministries in the near future.
Concerning the East Sea matters, they stated they will work closely together in maintaining ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality in the regional security architecture, and promoting dialogue and cooperation among member countries as well as external partners for peace and stability in the region and the world./.