Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich (Photo: VNA)

– A Vietnamese high-ranking delegation led by Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich will attend the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Bangkok, Thailand from July 9-12 at the invitation of Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsunwan.The participation in the 13th ADMM shows Vietnam’s active, proactive and responsible engagement in cooperation areas within the ADMM framework.It is part of activities to continue realising Vietnam’s initiatives in defence cooperation within the ASEAN, affirming the role and position of the country in the region and the world through multilateral forums, and promoting common efforts to maintain peace, stability and development in the region.-VNA