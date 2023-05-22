Health Hanoi launches free health examination, management programmee The Hanoi Department of Health on May 15 coordinated with the capital city's Me Linh district in launching a programme on health examination and management for people living in the district.

Health Military Hospital 175 awarded Diamond Status by World Stroke Organisation The Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City has been achieved the level “Diamond Status” at the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards in recognition of improvements in its stroke care quality.

Health Nearly 400 Dak Lak children with motor impairment receive free screening The Fund for Vietnamese Children in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Switzerland’s Children Action jointly organised free screening for movement deformities for nearly 400 children aged under 16 at Krong Pak district Health Centre and Thien Hanh General Hospital on May 11-12.

Health Vietnam carries out sustainable prevention of COVID-19: expert The Ministry of Health is continuing to develop a sustainable response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic in the new situation, considering the context of dangerous new variants appearing.