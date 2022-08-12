Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 12.

Politics Indian Independence Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 12 celebrated the 75th Indian Independence Day (August 15, 1947 - 2022).

Politics Cuban National Assembly receives gifts from Vietnamese counterpart The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba has received 750 tablets, two servers and two printers as gifts from the Vietnamese counterpart.

Politics Hanoi appreciates RoK’s help with environmental protection efforts Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh received visiting Chairman of the Korea & Vietnam Economic and Cultural Association (KOVECA) Kim Kil-soo on August 11.