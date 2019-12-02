SEA Games 30: Vietnam to face Philippines in women’s football semi-final
Vietnamese female footballers (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese female footballers will play the hosts Philippines in the semi-final at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).
As the group stage concluded on December 2, Vietnam topped Group B while the Philippines stood at the second place in Group A. The match is set to take place on December 5.
Previously, Vietnam drew 1-1 with Thailand in the first and beat Indonesia 6-0 in the second match.
Meanwhile, Thailand held the second position in Group B after beating Indonesia 5-1 on December 2, also with four points but behind Vietnam in goal difference.
Thailand will face Myanmar who trounced Malaysia 5-0 the same day and clinched the first position in Group A./.
