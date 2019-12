Vietnamese female footballers will play the hosts Philippines in the semi-final at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games ( SEA Games 30 ).As the group stage concluded on December 2, Vietnam topped Group B while the Philippines stood at the second place in Group A. The match is set to take place on December 5.Previously, Vietnam drew 1-1 with Thailand in the first and beat Indonesia 6-0 in the second match.Meanwhile, Thailand held the second position in Group B after beating Indonesia 5-1 on December 2, also with four points but behind Vietnam in goal difference.Thailand will face Myanmar who trounced Malaysia 5-0 the same day and clinched the first position in Group A./.