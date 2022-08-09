Vietnam to face Singapore, India in September friendly football tournament
Members of Vietnam's national football team (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s national football squad is scheduled to meet Singapore and India at an international international tournament held by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) this September as part of the FIFA International Match Calendars.
The tournament will be held at the Thong Nhat stadium in Ho Chi Minh City from September 21 to 27. The three teams are set to compete in a round-robin format.
Vietnam will face Singapore on September 21 and India six days later, while the match between Singapore and India is slated for September 24.
In preparation for the matches, Vietnamese players will gather for training on September 17.
The friendly tournament is part of a plan to get the team ready for the AFF MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CUP 2022, a biennial football competition organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)./.