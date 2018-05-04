Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung at the press conference (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Duy Thang has stated that Vietnam will firmly deal with activities that violate the law and go against public morality in the name of religion while upholding the freedom of religion and beliefs.



The deputy minister made the statement at the monthly government’s press conference in Hanoi on May 3 in responding to reporters’ question about missionary work by some groups of the World Mission Society Church of God (WMSCOG) which has recently been covered on the media.



Thang said the activities of those groups ran counter to public morality and the nation’s good traditions, and such activities are banned under the Law on Beliefs and Religions.



According to the deputy minister, the Government Committee for Religious Affairs has reported the issue to the Prime Minister and issued four guideline documents in the regard.



He said the Ministry of Public Security had directed local security forces to investigate the groups’ activities in the northern provinces of Hai Phong and Thai Nguyen, and the central province of Thanh Hoa.



The Government Committee for Religious Affairs is coordinating with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Information and Communications to hold communications activities to help the public understand the real nature of the WMSCOG’s activities, thus preventing people from being induced to abandon the normal life and family to join it, he said.



Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung affirmed that the Party and State always respect and ensure citizens’ rights to religious freedom, but the abuse of religion to violate the law must be strictly punished.



He said the PM had required relevant agencies and local administrations to investigate WMSCOG’s illegal activities and handle them in accordance with the law.-VNA