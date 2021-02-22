Culture - Sports Shapes of Sounds offers new folk arts performances The Voice of Ho Chi Minh City People (VOH) has launched a special art project offering folk music, dance and singing performances this month as part of its efforts to preserve and introduce Vietnamese traditional arts and culture to residents and visitors.

Culture - Sports Dien Bien blanketed with white plum blossoms Phieng Ban hamlet in Na Tau commune, Dien Bien Phu city is home to more than 20 hectares of plum trees. Plum flowers in Na Tau start to bloom from mid-January to the end of February, creating a dreaming scenery of the northwestern region in spring.