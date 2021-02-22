Vietnam to host Davis Cup events
Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed Vietnam as among the host nations for Davis Cup Group III events in Asia/Oceania taking place in the middle of the year.
The tournament is set to be held from June 16-19 at the Hai Dang Tennis Club in Tay Ninh city in the southern province of the same name.
The Vietnamese team, ranked 71st in the world, may face either Hong Kong (China), Syria, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Pacific Oceania, or Malaysia.
Its opponents remain unknown as the ITF and Davis Cup organising board have yet to announce the date for the tournament’s group stage draw.
Vietnam last hosted the Asia/Oceania Group III in 2018, finishing top that year. They missed out on a place in World Group II after falling 4-0 to Morocco in the play-offs in 2020, so the team aims to bounce back and earn themselves a spot in next year’s World Group II play-offs.
Prominent Vietnamese players include Ly Hoang Nam, Trinh Linh Giang, Le Quoc Khanh, and Pham Minh Tuan, among others.
The four players representing the country at the tournament will be announced in May./.