Vietnam to immediately begin importing live pigs from Thailand
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has given the green light to the importation of live pigs from Thailand for farming and slaughter, starting from June 12.
In a document sent on June 11, the ministry assigned its Department of Animal Health to issue detailed guidance on sanitary measures for the imported pigs in line with existing regulations to prevent animal disease and ensure the safety of domestic herds.
The department director is also responsible for boosting its coordination with inter-sectoral agencies at ports of entry and local authorities to strictly manage the imports.
This is the first time Vietnam has permitted the importation of live pigs, in a bid to counter skyrocketing live pig prices in the domestic market./.