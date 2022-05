Politics Vietnam, Cuba promote cooperation in justice A delegation of Vietnam’s Supreme People’s Court led by Deputy Chief Justice Nguyen Van Du paid an official visit to Cuba from May 18-21 to promote cooperation between the two court sectors and attend the 10th International Meeting on Justice and Law.

Politics Spain committed to accompanying Vietnam in renewable energy growth: ambassador The Spanish government and enterprises will accompany Vietnam in accelerating energy transition and expanding bilateral cooperation in other areas, according to Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam Pilar Méndez Jiménez.

Politics Singapore parliament speaker wraps up visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and his spouse wrapped up the official visit to Vietnam on a high note on May 20.

Politics Congratulations to RoK’s Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 20 sent a message of congratulations to Han Dok-su on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea./.