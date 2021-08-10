Vietnam to launch trilingual website on Army Games
The Vietnamese team pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Russia (Photo: VNA)
This year, Vietnam will host the sniper and rescue categories of the Games for the first time.
The official website will provide timely information on the organisation of the Army Games in Vietnam, the two categories hosted by the country along with updated news from Russia and co-host nations of the Games.
In addition, it will brief on previous Games from 2015, the journey of delegations of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) at the event, together with information on the VPA, the 2019 National Defence White Paper and defence external affairs.
Vietnam’s participation in the United Nations’ peacekeeping missions, efforts in overcoming consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin and other toxic substances, as well as Vietnam’s people, culture, cuisine and heritage will also be featured at the website.
The website https://armygames.vn will be officially launched from 9am on August 18./.