Prime Minister: Vietnam treasures ties with US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that Vietnam treasures ties with the US and wants to foster bilateral comprehensive partnership in a practical, effective and stable manner, for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

PM hosts reception for US Vice President On August 25, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is paying a visit to Vietnam from August 24-26.

US is always one of leading important partners of Vietnam: President Vietnam always considers the US as one of its leading partners, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while receiving US Vice President Kamala Harris in Hanoi on August 25.

Vietnam further promotes multifaceted cooperation with African countries Vietnam always attaches great importance to further tightening the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with African countries, said a Vietnamese official.