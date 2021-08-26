Vietnam to push back COVID-19 pandemic soon: Lao Ambassador
Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has highly valued Vietnam's giving the top priority to protecting people’s health and lives, expressing his hope that the country will stamp out the COVID-19 pandemic soon.
Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has highly valued Vietnam's giving the top priority to protecting people’s health and lives, expressing his hope that the country will stamp out the COVID-19 pandemic soon.
In an interview granted to the Nhan dan (People) Newspaper, the diplomat spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts against the pandemic, noting that the country’s Party and State have issued drastic directions to strengthen the COVID-19 fight, care for people’s lives, protect public health, and boost socio-economic recovery and development.
He also applauded Vietnam’s issuance of many policies to assist people and enterprises affected by the pandemic. All-level authorities, sectors, localities, and people’s have also applied strict anti-COVID-19 measures, while the vaccine strategy and vaccine diplomacy have been carried out, thereby obtaining certain encouraging outcomes, the ambassador added.
Talking about the Vietnam - Laos cooperation in the pandemic combat, he said since the pandemic broke out, the two Parties and Governments have made strong and right directions and assisted each other in the task, thus gaining positive outcomes in each nation.
Appreciating the timely aid from Vietnam, Sengphet said Vietnam has sent medical experts and supplies to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Laos. In return, the Party, State, and people of Laos have also offered both material and spiritual support to their Vietnamese counterparts.
He described the two countries’ mutual assistance in COVID-19 response as a demonstration of the special solidarity between the two Parties, States, and people of Laos and Vietnam.
In the recent mutual visits by Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, leaders of both nations affirmed that Vietnam and Laos will help each other resolve difficulties the pandemic has caused for each country as well as bilateral ties, while working closely together in COVID-19 response and socio-economic recovery.
The ambassador voiced his belief that the bilateral partnership will bring about positive results in the COVID-19 fight, thus contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and people of Laos and Vietnam./.