Politics Chinese top leader’s Vietnam visit to elevate comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jiping will help to deepen and elevate the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ambassador talks about Vietnam’s hallmarks at UNHRC in 2023 Vietnam, as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 period, has so far this year had six outstanding initiatives at all three regular meetings of the council, which received the support and co-sponsorship of many countries and international organisations, according to Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai.

Politics Cambodian PM’s Vietnam visit expected to further expand traditional friendship: Cambodian diplomat The official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will continue to strengthen and further expand traditional friendship between the two countries, said Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea.

Politics NA chairman busy in Thailand’s Udon Thani province National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 10 morning offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a monument dedicated to the late leader in Udon Thani as part of his official visit to Thailand.