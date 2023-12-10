Vietnam to send four more officers to UN peacekeeping missions
Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan hands over the State President's decisions to four peace keepers. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will send four more officers to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Abyei Area.
The Ministry of National Defence on December 10 handed over the State President’s decisions to the peacekeepers, who will then replace those on duty at the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).
Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan required the four officers to quickly grasp the situation in their respective areas and well perform their assigned responsibilities and tasks.
To date, Vietnam has sent 789 officers to join UN peacekeeping activities at the three missions and the UN Headquarters, including 782 military officers and seven policemen./.