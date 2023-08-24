Culture - Sports Colorful artist exhibition celebrates National Day in style An exhibition entitled “Our Country” opened on August 24 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese among best players at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Three players of the Vietnamese women’s football team – Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Tran Thi Thu and Le Thi Diem My, have been honoured among best players of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Culture - Sports More archaeological findings about Can Chanh Palace revealed Results of an over-one-month archaeological excavation of Can Chanh Palace, part of the Hue Imperial Citadel in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, were revealed on August 23.