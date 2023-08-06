Business Vietnam’s auto industry needs deeper involvement in global supply: experts Vietnamese enterprises in the auto industry are not deeply involved in the global supply chain. To become global suppliers, domestic enterprises must be consistent with the management culture and business philosophy of global manufacturers, experts have said.

Business Vietnam's rice export prices reach 15-year high Prices of Vietnam’s rice exports have reached the highest level in 15 years following export restrictions in some countries.

Business Vietjet launches HCM City - Jakarta direct service Vietjet on August 5 launched the direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam to Jakarta, Indonesia, making it the third direct service in Vietjet's flight network between the two countries.

Business Inter-regional traffic connections driving force for south-eastern region’s growth Localities in the south-eastern region are mobilising all resources to speed up the progress of major transport projects that will enhance inter-regional connectivity, reduce traffic jams, and create a driving force for socio-economic development in the region.