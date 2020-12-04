Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister recently signed Decision No.1975/QD-TTg issuing an action plan to realise the Politburo’s Conclusion No.81-KL/TW dated July 29 on ensuring national food security till 2030.

Accordingly, ministries, ministry-level and Government agencies, and People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces must adopt synchronous and effective measures in accordance with the Conclusion.

The PM requested raising public awareness of national food security in the new situation, considering it as a specially important task during industrialisation and modernisation, strengthening the Party and authorities’ leadership in ensuring food security for citizens, localities and the whole nation.

They are assigned to rearrange, speed up mechanisation and automation of production in combination with food processing and consumption, continue to effectively carry out the Vietnam rice trademark project and rice export development strategy, and develop key rice cultivation zones in advantageous areas.

The leader ordered improving public access to safe food, ensuring nutrition, upgrading and modernising infrastructure with a focus on transportation, transport and logistics services while developing a food security information system and forecasting food production and consumption for timely support.

He asked for continuing to fine-tune policies and mechanisms to ensure national food security, perfect policies related to land, investment, finance, credit and trade, as well as food export-import mechanism.



At the same time, human resources training must be improved to meet demand of a modern, high-tech and smart agriculture sector, and clean and organic agriculture expanded in tandem with origin tracing and food safety supervision.



The PM directed improving the efficiency of State management on food security, strengthening vet medicine and plant protection system amid the complicated developments of epidemics.

It is also a must to effectively use natural resources in adaptation with climate change, closely incorporate food security guarantee into national, regional and local development as well as land use planning, especially land for rice farming.

The Government leader demanded adopting sustainable intensive farming measures, complying with laws on environment protection for farming activities causing waste, wastewater and other polluting substances, and effectively using chemical fertilisers and plant protection medicines to protect land and water environment.

Ministries, ministry-level and Government agencies, and People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces were tasked with increasing international cooperation in food security so as to improve competitiveness and export value of food, removing technical barriers, and harmonising regional and global standards on food security./.



