The women's football team of Vietnam (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

– Vietnam topped Group B of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship after defeating Myanmar 4-0 on August 20.Although both teams had already won berths in the tourney’s semi-finals, to avoid encountering title favourite Thailand in the next round, they still strived to secure the top place of Group B.The Vietnamese players overwhelmed their Myanmar rivals, scoring two goals in the first half and another two, including one from the penalty spot, in the second.With this result, the team of head coach Mai Duc Chung gained the group’s top position with nine points.Earlier, they had beaten Indonesia 7-0 and Cambodia 10-0.The regional championship sees Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia competing in Group B, while Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor Leste and host Thailand in Group A. -VNA