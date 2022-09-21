Environment Quang Binh province reviews model for rare primate conservation A workshop was held in the central province of Quang Binh on September 16 to review a cooperation model for managing and conserving the Hatinh langur, a critically endangered primate, in a special-use forest in Tuyen Hoa district.

Environment Dong Thap works to conserve red-headed cranes The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is working on a plan to save red-headed cranes from extinction.

Environment Green consumption – key for plastic waste reduction Green consumption is considered one of the effective measures to minimise the discharge of plastic waste to the environment and encourage sustainable production and consumption, according to experts.