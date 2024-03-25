Politics Ninh Binh province wants to foster multi-faceted cooperation with RoK: official Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Doan Minh Huan expressed his hope for stronger multi-faceted cooperation between the northern locality and the Republic of Korea (RoK) at his reception for Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young-sam on March 25.

Politics Vietnam condemns all forms of terrorist acts: Ambassador Vietnam condemns all acts of terrorism in any form targeting civilians, including the terrorist attack that caused great loss in Russia on March 22 evening, said Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Tien Giang urged to prioritise sustainable growth, address climate challenges Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang to achieve harmonious development in the fields of socio-economy, culture and environment while ensuring national defence and security.