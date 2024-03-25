Vietnam treasures relations with Finland: NA Chairman
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho at their meeting in Hanoi on March 25. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Finland while holding talks with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.
At the talks, which took place following a welcome ceremony for the top Finnish legislator earlier the same day, Hue expressed his hope that Halla-aho’s official visit from March 24-26 will be a milestone in the relationship between the two countries.
For his part, Halla-aho recalled visits to Finland by all-level Vietnamese delegations in 2023 when the two countries celebrated the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties.
Mentioning the visit by Hue in 2021, the guest said it contributed to opening up many new cooperation opportunities between the two legislative bodies, and boosting trade and collaboration between Vietnam and Finland.
Halla-aho noted with pleasure as the two countries have shifted from development aid to development cooperation, and enhanced mutually beneficial trade ties, and called them good development steps in the bilateral relations.
Vietnam is one of Finland’s important trading partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with two-way trade expanding significantly over the past 50 years, the Finnish leader said.
He emphasised that the Finnish legislature has ratified the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), adding that the two countries boast substantial potential for cooperation in energy, information-technology and education, among other fields.
Hue also expressed his delight at the positive development of the bilateral cooperation, especially in politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, development collaboration, and education-training.
The Vietnamese leader spoke highly the fruitful cooperation and mutual support between the two countries at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations (UN), and called on Finland to continue supporting Vietnam in stepping up its comprehensive cooperation with the European Union (EU). In return, Vietnam stands ready to work as a bridge between Finland and ASEAN, he pledged.
The NA Chairman held that the two-way trade, valued at nearly 380 million USD in 2023, remains modest as compared with the two countries' potential, saying Vietnam is willing to facilitate the enhancement of the trade ties.
He also used this occasion to call on the Finnish side to further open doors for Vietnamese major exports, such as iron and steel products, machinery, equipment, means of transport and spare parts, and garments-textiles and accessories.
Hue thanked the Finnish Parliament for its ratification of the EVIPA, and suggested it urge other parliaments in the EU to complete the process, explaining that the deal is expected to open up new cooperation opportunities for the two countries’ businesses, especially in green economy, digital transformation, high-tech, telecoms, renewable energy, environment, water treatment, forest technology, ICT, and smart urban development.
The host leader proposed Finland to raise its voice to support the European Commission (EC)'s removal of its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood, thus helping European consumers access good quality seafood with competitive prices and fostering Vietnam's socio-economic development.
At the talks (Photo: VNA)The Vietnamese NA highly values the signing of the framework agreement between the two governments on projects funded under the Finnish public investment programme, creating a framework for the implementation of official development assistance (ODA) projects and concessional loans provided by the Finnish Government, contributing to promoting socio-economic development in Vietnam, he said.
Hue suggested Finland help Vietnam in personnel training in innovation and startup, pay more attention to labour cooperation in the fields of IT, health care, education and agriculture, and assist the country in forest protection, development and management.
The top Vietnamese legislator touched upon other cooperation spheres like crime combat, peacekeeping operations and humanitarian activities.
Multilaterally, the two sides have coordinated and supported each other at regional and international parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP).
Hue said the two legislatures should step up supervisions over the implementation of international treaties and cooperation agreements inked by the governments, ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries, while perfecting mechanisms and legal corridors to facilitate cooperation between competent agencies and enterprises.
Halla-aho shared Hue’s views on the need to foster educational cooperation, saying Vietnam is one of the prioritised countries in Finland’s Talent Boost programme that aims attract international talents and promote their immigration to and integration in Finland.
He expected that relevant agencies of the two nations will discuss measures to deal with obstacles to Finland’s public investment support fund in Vietnam.
Earlier the same day, the Finnish leader and his encourage laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.
Hue is scheduled to host a banquet for the Finnish guests in the evening of the same day./.