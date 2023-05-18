Vietnam treasures relations with Switzerland: Party official
Vietnam attaches great importance to its friendship and cooperation with Switzerland, a Party official said on May 18.
Receiving Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass in Hanoi, Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs, said that the two countries’ relations are developing well in all fields.
Thomas Gass said that although he has just started his working term in Vietnam, he has visited 12 Swiss businesses operating in Vietnam and is impressed by their achievements in the Southeast Asian nation.
Noting the results of bilateral trade and investment cooperation over the past time have not been commensurate with the potential, he said that he will work to contribute to further promoting the bilateral ties.
The diplomat also shared the way of organising the administrative apparatus; basic risk control mechanisms; and inspection, justice, and anti-corruption work in Switzerland.
He proposed relevant agencies of the two countries exchange and share experience in prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena.
At the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to the promotion of cooperation to strengthen the bilateral relations in various fields, especially in the post-COVID-19 period.
The Vietnamese official expressed his hope to speed up the negotiation process towards the early signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, so as to contribute to promoting and expanding trade cooperation between Vietnam and the EFTA in general as well as between Vietnam and Switzerland in particular./.