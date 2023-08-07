Vietnam treasures strategic partnership with Indonesia: NA Chairman
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Indonesia, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Indonesian President Joko Widodo at their meeting in Jakarta on August 7.
President Widodo spoke highly of Chairman Hue’s official visit to Indonesia on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership (2013 - 2023), saying it has created momentum for the bilateral cooperation to grow more intensively, extensively and practically.
The strategic partnership has not only brought benefits to the two countries but also contributed to peace, stability and prosperity in the region, he stressed.
Chairman Hue conveyed greetings and regards from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the Indonesian leader.
The chief legislator congratulated Indonesia on its 78th Independence Day, and noted his firm belief that the country will reap more achievements in all spheres, and hold an increasing role and position in the world.
Informing the host about the outcomes of his official visit to Indonesia and his attendance at the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44), Chairman Hue said the two legislatures signed a cooperation agreement aiming to boost their relations, thus contributing to fostering the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship, towards advancing it to a new height.
Both leaders rejoiced at the rapid, effective development of the strategic partnership in key spheres, especially trade with two-way revenue hitting a record of over 14 billion USD last year.
They agreed to step up the exchange of delegations at all levels and through all channels, and effectively implement signed agreements.
The two countries will work to raise their bilateral trade to over 15 billion USD by 2028 in a more balanced way.
The leaders also shared the view that the two countries need to further maintain existing supply chains, and closely cooperate to form new, strategic ones, saying both sides have strengths to boost collaboration in navigation and fishery, as well as new areas like digital transformation and just energy transition.
President Widodo thanked Vietnam for its support for Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, and suggested Vietnam continue its coordination to enhance ASEAN’s centrality and implement the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
On this occasion, Chairman Hue conveyed invitations of Party General Secretary Trong and President Thuong to President Widodo to soon visit Vietnam this year./.