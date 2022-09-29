Vietnam trounce RoK 5-1 in first match at AFC Futsal Asian Cup
At the match (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam crushed the Republic of Korea (RoK) 5-1 at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 in Kuwait on September 28.
Vietnam’s goals were scored by Minh Tri at the 2nd minute, Thai Huy at 15 and 34, and Duc Hoa at 17 and 35.
Meanwhile, Shin Jong Hoon netted the only goal for the RoK from a corner kick right in the first minute into the match.
Following the victory, Vietnam, placed 40th in the Futsal World Ranking, have risen to the top of Group D.
At the match (Photo: VNA)Next, the squad will face Saudi Arabia on September 30 and Japan on October 2 during the group stage.
There are 16 national teams, divided in four groups, competing in this year’s tournament which lasts from September 27 to October 8./.