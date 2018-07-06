Members of Vietnam women's football team (in red) celebrate their goal (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — Vietnamese women’s football team put ten goals past Singapore in the second match of the group round of the 2018 AFF Women’s Championship in Indonesia.



Vietnam controlled the match right from the beginning and scored the first goal in the 12th minute through Thu Hang, which was followed by the goal scored by Hoang Thi Lan, two from Tuyet Dung and one by Thuy Hang to go in at the break five goals to the good.



In the second half of the match, Vietnam slowed down their strategy; but still managed to hit another five.



Vietnam will face the Philippines on July 7.



In group A, Thailand and Australia also had easy win over their counterparts, defeating Cambodia 11-0 and Timor Leste 9-0 respectively on July 4. In the opening match, Vietnam defeated host Indonesia 6-0.

The 2018 AFF Women's Championship is the 9th edition of the AFF Women's Championship, an international women's football tournament organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). The tournament is being hosted by Indonesia from June 30 to July 13.

Vietnam is placed in Group B, which also includes Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and host Indonesia. Meanwhile, Group A comprises Thailand, Australia U20, Malaysia, Cambodia and Timor Leste.-VNA