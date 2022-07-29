Politics Foreign Ministry working on visa problem with Germany The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with relevant agencies in solving the problem relating to German's temporary visa suspension on Vietnam's new passports.

Politics HCM City hopes for closer links with Indonesia, Italy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi and Italian Consul General in the city Enrico Padula on July 28.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.