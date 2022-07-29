Vietnam, Turkmenistan exchange greetings on anniversary of diplomatic ties
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 29 exchanged messages of greetings with his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Turkmenistan diplomatic relationship (1992-2022)
