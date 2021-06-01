Culture - Sports Jordan's coach highly evaluates friendly match with Vietnam Jordan and Vietnam played a good game, said Jordan’s coach Vital Borkelmans while commenting on the 1-1 friendly match between the two sides in the UAE on June 1 (Vietnam time) ahead of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Culture - Sports UNESCO to celebrate poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s 200th birth anniversary The UNESCO General Assembly will adopt a resolution on the celebration of Vietnamese poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s 200th birth anniversary in a meeting slated for November this year, according to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Chi Ben.

Culture - Sports Vietnam draw 1-1 with Jordan in closed door friendly match Vietnam drew 1-1 with Jordan in their friendship match that took place on early June 1 (Vietnam time) at Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.