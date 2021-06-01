Vietnam, UAE bolster cooperation in football development
Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan on June 1 paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA).
Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation Tran Quoc Tuan (second from right) at the working session (Photo: VNA)
During his meeting with UAEFA President Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and General Secretary Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Tuan thanked the hosts for creating optimal conditions for the two Vietnamese squads to train and play matches in the country, given that the UAE still faces challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam’s futsal team recently competed at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup's Asian playoffs in the UAE while the men’s football team is to play remaining games of the second round of the World Cup Asian qualifiers.
On the basis of the sound relationship of the two football bodies over the past years, leaders of the VFF and the UAEFA discussed fields of cooperation in the new period, thereby elevating the relations to a new height, in a more practical and effective manner.
They spoke highly of the collaboration and support for activities of national teams, as well as plans in training and holding friendlies, and helping young players compete in international tourneys arranged by the two football organisations, plus assistance for each other at international forums, among others.
Leaders of the VFF and the UAEFA consented to specify cooperation plans in the future for the implementation of their cooperation memorandum of understanding, for the sake of football development in Vietnam and the UAE./.