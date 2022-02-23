Society Son La's integrated education management system meets int'l standards The Integrated Management System (IMS) of the Department of Education and Training of Son La province has been certified to meet international standards by FrenchCert UK Ltd.

Society Government urges issuance of cards for vehicles to use e-toll collection service Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a document requesting ministries, sectors and localities to urgently issue identification cards for vehicles to use non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) service.

Society Hanoi maintains flexible measures to fight COVID-19 Hanoi authorities continue to implement measures to help its people safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, and follow the policy of decentralisation by assigning the right to carry out pandemic prevention and control for districts and towns, as the number of new infections in the capital city is on an upward trend.