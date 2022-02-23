Vietnam, UAE seek to beef up transport cooperation
At the meeting between Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Al Dhaheri (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The had a meeting with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Al Dhaheri on February 23 to seek ways to step up cooperation in transport between Vietnam and the UAE.
The minister said Vietnam and the UAE established diplomatic ties in 1993 and the two countries have maintained their fruitful cooperation.
The UAE is currently Vietnam’s biggest trade partner in the Middle East and among the 10 biggest importers of Vietnam in the world, he continued.
For transport, they reaped marked achievements in cooperation in aviation and navigation, he said, adding that two airlines of the UAE have launched services in Vietnam, and a UAE group has set up a joint venture with its Vietnamese partner to build a deep-water port in Ho Chi Minh City.
The minister lauded the ambassador for his role in promoting the bilateral transport cooperation, and suggested the diplomat continue these efforts to enhance collaboration in aviation and navigation, and expand it to transport infrastructure.
Briefing the ambassador on major transport infrastructure projects in HCM City, the minister called on UAE firms to invest in such projects in Vietnam.
The ambassador expressed his hope for further transport cooperation between enterprises of the two countries, and asked the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport to encourage local firms to join the UEA’s “World Logistics Passport” initiative.
The initiative, released at the World Economic Forum in January 2020, would help to boost the Vietnam-UAE trade, and facilitate operations of businesses, he said.
Minister The pledged to promote the initiative among Vietnamese enterprises, especially those operating in the transport sector./.