Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning No new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Vietnam on July 16 morning, making the 91st day in a row without any transmissions in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records eight new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases on July 15, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Ministry of Health presents 200,000 face masks to Lao counterpart The Vietnamese Ministry of Health presented 200,000 medical face masks to its Lao counterpart on July 15 to support the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.