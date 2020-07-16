Vietnam, UK boost health cooperation
Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and British Ambassador Gareth Ward signed a memorandum of understanding on July 15 on cooperation to implement the UK Prosperity Fund’s Better Health Programme in Vietnam.
Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long (R) and British Ambassador Gareth Ward at the signing (Photo: moh.gov.vn)
The programme covers a range of matters, such as health education, digital healthcare, infectious diseases, scholarships for Vietnamese medical personnel, and collaboration in fighting antibiotic resistance.
The ambassador said Vietnam’s COVID-19 treatment for Patient 91, a British citizen, was a miracle.
He noted that this year marks a decade of the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership, saying the two foreign ministries have discussed the importance of ties in the future.
Lauding the UK’s support for Vietnam’s health sector over time, Long said Vietnam hopes to continue disease prevention engagement with the UK Government, especially in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.
Patient 91, a 43-year-old pilot and the most severe case in Vietnam so far, was discharged from hospital on July 11 after 115 days undergoing treatment. He returned to the UK on July 12 (UK time)./.