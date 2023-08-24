Business Kien Giang to host first national architecture expo The architecture expo 2023 will be organised on Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang from September 8 - 10.

Business Immediate actions required to prevent forest loss in coffee production: official The coffee industry must take action immediately to prevent forest loss and avoid another “yellow card” warning from the EU as with the fisheries sector over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, said Director of the National Agricultural Extension Centre (NAEC) Le Quoc Thanh.

Business Vietnamese internet startup VNG files for IPO in US Vietnamese internet company VNG Corp, under trading code VNZ, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US via VNG Ltd, according to Reuters.