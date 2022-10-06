Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam closely follows the developments surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said during a regular press briefing in Hanoi on October 6.



Asked about Vietnam’s reaction to Russia’s move to annex four Ukrainian oblasts, Hang said Vietnam calls on relevant parties to resume dialogue and resolve issues by peaceful means on the basis of respecting basic principles of international law, especially the principle of respect for countries' independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



“As an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam is ready to contribute to promoting dialogue and finding solutions to soon stabilise the situation, for peace and stability in the region and the world,” she noted.



In response to reports alleging that some wood products exported to the United States from Vietnam are made from timber originating from Russia, Hang said the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry currently does not have information on this issue.



She affirmed that as a member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Vietnam always respects and fully complies with the regulations of the WTO and international trade agreements to which Vietnam is a signatory and member.



Vietnam is willing to discuss with the US through existing mechanisms such as the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to solve emerging problems, contributing to strengthening their bilateral economic, trade and investment relations for the benefit of businesses and people of the two countries, the spokesperson said./.