Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen (Photo: VNA)

– Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen has called for comprehensive and breakthrough measures to realign the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development back on track.Addressing the discussions of the Economic and Financial Committee of the 78th-tenure United Nations General Assembly that took place in New York on October 3-4, Nguyen said the global issues continue hurting the progress of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with only 15% of the goals being in place according to their set timelines.The Vietnam's representative urged for stronger actions in three main aspects. In economy and finance, he said there is a need to accelerate the reform of the international financial structure and deploy the SDG Financing Package to pool resources in support of developing countries.On social issues, he suggested continued focus on poverty eradication by strengthening food security, investing in education and ensuring sustainable employment and social welfare for all citizens.Regarding environment concerns, he proposed a push for climate action and increased climate finance, supporting developing nations in transitioning to clean energy, realising the Loss and Damage Mechanism under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change at the upcoming 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), and expediting the fulfillment of biodiversity targets set out in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.As a member of the core group advocating for the Resolution on UN Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development for 2023-2034, Vietnam called on developed countries to step up technology transfer, financial and technical support to enable developing nations to leverage the opportunities of the digital age.The diplomat affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to continue partnering with the international community to achieve the SDGs by 2030.Delegates at the event looked into difficulties and challenges facing the international community, stressing the need for collective efforts and coordinated actions to effectively roll out economic, financial and sustainable development measures./.