Business Vietnam’s meat import not expected to surge later this year Vietnam’s import of meat and meat products is not expected to increase dramatically later this year thanks to abundant supply at home that basically meets demand, according to experts from the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Import-Export Management.

Business Tien Giang pushes granting of planting area codes to boost fruit export The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is working to accelerate the granting of planting area codes to more than 80,000 hectares of fruit trees which yield over 1.5 million tonnes of fruits each year.

Business High-tech, organic farming improves quality, cuts cost of agriculture The application of high-tech or organic practices to agricultural production may come with costs that are higher than conventional methods, but it will help save in the long run for pest control by improving product quality and bringing higher income.

Business Vietnamese rice contest names winners Thai Binh Seed Corporation’s TBR39 fragrant rice has won the first prize in Vietnam's best rice contest 2022 and will represent the country’s at the 2022 World's Best Rice competition.