– Given current regional and international situation, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ( RCEP ) member economies should continue to strengthen trust and cooperation, and fully and effectively implement agreements and commitment s, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said in a pre-recorded speech at the High-level Forum entitled “RCEP Spurs Higher-level Opening up” on November 5.The forum was held in the framework of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) which kicked off in Shanghai, China on November 5.

High-level Forum entitled “RCEP Spurs Higher-level Opening up” was held within the framework of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) which kicked off in Shanghai, China on November 5. (Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said in a pre-recorded speech at the event. (Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

In his speech, Deputy PM Thanh proposed RCEP promote areas such as infrastructure connectivity, digital transformation, clean energy, circular economy in association with goals and orientations for sustainable, balanced, inclusive and transparent development.The Vietnam ese Government official suggested that China and major economies give priority and support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries so that they can make the most of the opportunities brought by RCEP.Thanh highly appreciated the role of RCEP in the post-pandemic economic recovery, trade liberalisation process and regional and global economic linkages.The Vietnamese Deputy PM emphasised that as the ASEAN Chair 2020 and the Chair of the RCEP Agreement negotiation, Vietnam made great efforts to promote ASEAN's central and leading role to sign the agreement in November 2020.The China International Import Expo is one of China's top 10 trade fairs, held annually since 2018. This year, Vietnam is among 10 countries invited to open its national booth online. About 100 enterprises from Vietnam are taking part in the expo with mainly agricultural and fishery products /.