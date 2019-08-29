Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and Deputy Foreign Minister of Uruguay Ariel Bergamino (Source: baomoi.com)

– Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and his Uruguayan counterpart Ariel Bergamino co-chaired a political consultation in Hanoi on August 29, which focused measures to promote the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries and foreign ministries.During the 3rd consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level between Vietnam and Uruguay, the two sides agreed to continue their coordination in implementing commitments of the two countries’ leaders, enhancing the exchange of delegations and bilateral meetings, and promoting cooperation in agricultural, IT and science projects.They also agreed to maintain activities of the Vietnam-Uruguay Joint Committee on economic, trade and investment cooperation, and the political consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries, and complete the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.The two sides discussed regional and international issues of shared concern, sharing their views that disputes between countries need to be settled by peaceful measures on the basis of international law.Later the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister Bergamino met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, and had a working session with President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga.During his stay, Bergamino is scheduled to meet with Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan, and key officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.-VNA