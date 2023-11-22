Vietnam, US bodies partner to address global urban planning challenges
The Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Agency (VUPDA) and the American Planning Association - International Division (APA-ID) on November 21 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen their partnership in addressing global urban planning challenges.
The virtual MoU signing ceremony between VUPDA and APA-ID held on November 21. (Photo: VNA)
VUPDA President Tran Ngoc Chinh and Chair of APA-ID Jing Zhang officially signed the MoU, solidifying a partnership that promises to foster cooperation and knowledge sharing between the two organisations, with a focus on addressing critical urban planning challenges faced by both Vietnam and the US.
"We are excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of VUPDA and mark this occasion by solidifying our partnership with APA-ID. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our efforts to address the complex urban planning challenges we face today," said Chinh.
"We believe that by working together, we can leverage the expertise and knowledge of both organisations to develop innovative solutions for the urban planning challenges that our countries share,” said Zhang, adding that the partnership is a testament to both sides’ commitment to fostering global collaboration.
The MoU is a significant development amid the upgraded US-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasising a joint vision for innovation-driven, inclusive economic growth, said a representative of the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.
Speaking at the hybrid event, Prof. Bill Anderson, the former national President of the American Planning Association (2013-2015) and a Professor at UC San Diego, highlighted the importance of international connections in urban planning and expressed high expectations for future collaboration with Vietnamese planners.
The MoU signing not only represents a significant step forward in addressing the shared challenges of urban development, but also reflects the strengthening of the relationship between Vietnam and the US. It showcases the commitment of both organisations to work hand in hand to create more sustainable and resilient cities for the benefit of current and future generations./.