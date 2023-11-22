Society Wartime bombs safely disposed of in Quang Tri The Military Command in the central province of Quang Tri, in collaboration with the Golden West Organisation of the US, on November 21 defused two war-time bombs in Huong Lap commune, Huong Hoa mountainous district.

Society Drug, wildlife crime crackdown operation successful: conference Operation Mekong Dragon V (OMD V), a programme cracking down on drug and wildlife trafficking in Asia-Pacific, was successful, heard a conference held by the General Department of Vietnam Customs in Hanoi on November 21.

Videos IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference opens in Hanoi The 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies opened in Hanoi on November 21.

Society Vietnam improves global ranking in English proficiency Vietnam has improved its global ranking in English proficiency, ranking 58th out of 113 non-native English-speaking countries, according to the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) by Education First (EF).