Environment Cold air causes heavy rain in the northern mountain areas from January 28 A strong cold wave is forecast to affect the northern mountainous areas in the evening of January 28, bringing rain across the northern region and the north central province of Thanh Hoa until the next day.

Environment WWF: 91 new species discovered in Vietnam in 2020 As many as 91 new species were discovered in Vietnam in 2020, including 85 endemic species, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in its report issued on January 26.

Environment Vietnam supports contents of global biodiversity framework: Minister Vietnam supports contents of the global biodiversity framework and suggested the need for further research to complete its indicators, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha said at a working session in Hanoi on January 26.

Environment Cold spell to cause temperatures to drop, frost in North during Tet A cold spell combined with a strong north-east monsoon is forecast to cause temperatures in the northern region to drop sharply, with frost in mountainous areas between January 28 and February 3, coinciding with Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays.