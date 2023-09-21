Politics Vietnam emphasises importance of UNCLOS in marine environmental protection Le Duc Hanh, Director General of the Department of International Law and Treaties at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on September 20 stressed that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982) creates a legal framework to regulate all activities at sea, including marine environmental protection.

Politics Vietnam becomes one of first nations to sign High Seas Treaty Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on September 20 signed the United Nations agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, making Vietnam one of the first countries to sign the international-legally binding instrument under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Politics Vietnamese PM meets global leaders in New York Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with global leaders in New York on September 20 afternoon (local time), on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Politics Vietnam supports UN’s central role: PM Vietnam attaches importance to and supports the United Nations (UN)’s central role in the global administration system in order to cope with current big common challenges, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed while meeting with President of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) Dennis Francis in New York on September 20 (local time).