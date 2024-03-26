Minister of Public Security General To Lam (right) and Professor Thomas J. Vallely, Senior Advisor for Mainland Southeast Asia at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) is very interested in cooperation and professional exchange programmes with institutes and research centres of Harvard University, Minister General To Lam has said.



During a reception for Professor Thomas J. Vallely, Senior Advisor for Mainland Southeast Asia at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation on March 25, Lam said that cooperation between the MoPS and US IT companies can bring significant benefits in improving capacity to prevent and combat cyber threats, developing cyber security measures and enhancing the effectiveness of fighting cybercrime in Vietnam.



The two sides agreed that the relevant agencies of Vietnam and the US have held many dialogue sessions, focusing on promoting cooperation on cybersecurity such as initiatives on improving capacity in cyber security and foreign languages as well as professional coordination between them.The two sides have hastened the signing of documents on cybersecurity between the MoPS and the US National Security Council authorities as well as the US-ASEAN Business Council.



The MoPS has proactively contributed opinions to the development of a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes of the United Nations (UN) as well as a UN General Assembly resolution on promoting “safe, secure and trustworthy” artificial intelligence (AI) systems initiated by the US, Lam said.



Collaborative activities between the MoPS and Harvard University will be a demonstration of cooperation efforts between Vietnam and the US in the context of the two countries upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he added.

Vallely, for his part, spoke highly of fruitful cooperation between US law enforcement agencies and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, emphasising that Vietnam has many opportunities to deploy and develop AI infrastructure.

He expressed his delight that Vietnam and the US have shared good collaboration in the fight against cybercrime and wished that their cooperation will be expanded in the coming time./.