Politics Defence minister visits units of Air Defence - Air Force, Army Corps 2 Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang paid visits to and inspected units of the Air Defence - Air Force and the Army Corps 2 High Command on July 24.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President’s Italy visit to set new ambitions for the future: Italian Ambassador On the occasion of President Vo Van Thuong's State visit to Italy this month at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro granted Vietnam News Agency an interview ahead of the visit, expecting that it will contribute to update the political relations between the two countries and orient their cooperation in all sectors.

Politics Vietnam, Israel celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties The 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Israel and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day were marked at a ceremony in Tel Aviv on July 23, held in the framework of an official visit of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.