At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Electricity National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) and the US Embassy in Vietnam held a seminar in Hanoi on May 30 to discuss opportunities in Vietnam’s power transmission development.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of EVNNPT’s Management Board Dang Phan Tuong said EVNNPT is wholly owned by the State and in charge of building and operating the nationwide 220kV and 500kV power transmission system. It has a chartered capital of 1.1 billion USD and combined assets worth 3.6 billion USD.



At present, the national power transmission system has 25,203 km of 500 kV and 220 kV lines, ranking third in ASEAN and eighth in Asia; alongside 153 transformer stations 500kV and 220kV with a total capacity of 91.256 MVA, placing fourth in ASEAN and 11th in Asia.



EVNNPT has set the goal of becoming one of the top four power transmission utilities in ASEAN by 2020, top 10 in Asia by 2025 and meeting global standards by 2030.



To that end, it has adopted synchronous measures in construction and operation, finance and capital raising, corporate governance, technological adoption, human resources development, environment protection, climate change response, communications, and external relations.



US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink said the event affords EVNNPT and US firms a chance to discuss cooperation activities in the future.



He suggested that EVNNPT expand ties with financial organisations and suppliers of equipment, technology, and services in power transmission from the US.–VNA