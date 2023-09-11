Vietnam, US upgrade ties for peace, cooperation and sustainable development
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joseph Biden announced that the two sides had adopted a joint statement on elevating the Vietnam-US relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development at a press conference following their talks in Hanoi on September 10 evening.
VNA
