Videos Party leader chairs welcome ceremony for US President ​ Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired an official welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state for US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on September 10 afternoon.

Videos Quang Nam promoting inland tourism Quang Nam has set a target of welcoming 12 million tourists by 2025, with half being foreign visitors. To that end, all local tourism offerings are expected to improve in quality, including tours to remote and inland areas.

Videos Co Lao ethnic group preserving cultural traits A ritual was recently reenacted in Hoang Su Phi district in Ha Giang province for local people to express their gratitude to the gods and their ancestors for blessing them with good weather and bountiful crops. It was previously included on the list of Vietnam’s national intangible cultural heritage.

Videos Vietnam, US boost cooperation US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will pay a State visit to Vietnam from Sept. 10-11, made at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Twenty-eight years since the official establishment of diplomatic relations and 10 years since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership, Vietnam-US ties have seen comprehensive, substantive, and in-depth progress.