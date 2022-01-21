Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung and his Uzbekistani counterpart Furkat Sidikov co-chaired the fifth political consultation via videoconference on January 21 to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of shared concern.



Both sides reached consensus on a number of measures to further strengthen bilateral ties amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, including online discussions and gradually restoring face-to-face meetings within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.



Dung affirmed that Vietnam treasures and wishes to develop traditional friendship and all-around ties with Uzbekistan, especially in promising fields such as agriculture, apparel, health care, culture, tourism and labour.



Expressing satisfaction about two-way trade, he stressed that there remains room for further cooperation.



Sidikov, for his part, spoke highly of close collaboration between the two foreign ministries over the past time, including maintaining joint work at multilateral forums and mutual support in nomination and election for seats at the United Nations organs.



He emphasised that Uzbekistan wants to step up ties with Vietnam in various areas for the benefit of the two peoples and for development of the two nations.



Both sides also discussed regional and global issues of shared concern, including maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea. They stressed that political consultation is an important mechanism to offer timely opinions and maintain joint work in bilateral and multilateral fields./.