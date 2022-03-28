Politics Vietnam joins Australia’s Agriculture Visa Programme Australia on March 28 informed that it has signed with Vietnam the first bilateral Memorandum of Understanding under the Australian Agriculture Visa Programme.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 28.

Politics Vietnam learns from int’l experience in building women, peace, security national action plan Experts shared international experience and proposed recommendations for Vietnam in the building and implementation of a national action plan to implement the Women, Peace and Security Agenda at a workshop on March 28.

Politics Quang Nam asked to maximise internal strength to boost development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the Standing Board of the Quang Nam provincial Party Committee on March 27, asking this central locality to promote self-reliance and maximise internal strength to develop.