Vietnam values Cuba’s construction strength: minister
Vietnam appreciates Cuba's prestige, experience, and strength in the field of construction, said Politburo member and Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang while receiving Cuban Minister of Construction René Antonio Mesa Villafana in Hanoi on March 28.
Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence decided to select the Cuban ministry’s DINVAI company to supervise its Truong Son Dong road project, Giang noted, adding that the sides have so far cooperated well to ensure the project’s progress and quality.
The official requested the Cuban ministry direct the company to select suitable and experienced staff serving the project toward its scheduled completion in 2025.
Giang stated his ministry will create best conditions possible for the sides to fulfill their assigned missions and study the possibilities to expand bilateral collaboration in the construction sector in line with the countries’ laws and regulations and international practices.
Highlighting the nations’ special traditional friendship cultivated by generations of their leaders and people, the Vietnamese minister said the ties now become an iconic exemplary relationship of the times.
He took the occasion to thank the Cuban Government for its assistance given to Vietnam in response to COVID-19 despite Cuba’s difficulties, considering it a testament to the special friendship between the two countries.
For his part, René Antonio Mesa Villafana thanked the Vietnamese ministry for creating conditions for Cuba to participate in its Truong Son Dong road project.
He also expressed the willingness to join the ministry’s other projects in the near future./.