Politics Prime Minister hosts Cuban Interior Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 16 for Cuban Minister of the Interior Alberto Álvarez Casas.

Politics Vietnam-Thailand deal on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters approved President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision approving the agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters between Vietnam and Thailand.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi leader receives Federation of Cuban Women head Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung hosted Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, a member of the Council of State of Cuba and Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women in the city on May 16.