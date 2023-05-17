Vietnam values fortifying good neighbourliness with Cambodia
Vietnam always values and prioritises the fortification of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, said on May 16 while hosting a visiting delegation from the Cambodian Military History Institute.
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan (R), Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, presents a keepsake to General Meas Sina, deputy secretary of state at the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always values and prioritises the fortification of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, said on May 16 while hosting a visiting delegation from the Cambodian Military History Institute.
Heading the Cambodian delegation, General Meas Sina, deputy secretary of state at the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, informed his host on outcomes of previous talks with the Vietnam Military History Museum.
He said the two sides exchanged important joint work for the time to come in delegation and experience exchanges, human resources training, and capacity building.
At the reception (Photo: VNA)Tan affirmed the General Staff offers the two agencies favourable conditions serving their collaboration with a focus on personnel training, military history research, and communications and education activities to raise people’s awareness on the nations’ ties./.